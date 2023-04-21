Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades; target price cuts



The stock fell 2.6 per to its day's low of Rs 994.55 on Friday after JP Morgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral', slashing its target price by 10 per cent to Rs 900. With today’s decline, the stock has shed 8.5 per cent since last Thursday. Shares of IT major Tech Mahindra (Tech M) succumbed to severe pressure this week following rating downgrades by global brokerages JP Morgan and Citi.



It also lowered the rating on Mphasis to underweight citing the same reasons as above. Citing weaknesses and challenges highlighted by TCS, Infosys and HCLTech in their BFSI, telecom, hi-tech, manufacturing and retail verticals, the brokerage said it expects “Tech M to be massively impacted by this trend given its high business exposure (40 per cent to telecom and 10 per cent to hi-tech) to these troubled verticals, which puts its Q4FY23 and FY24 growth and margin at risk.”



This follows Citi’s rating downgrade on the stock to ‘sell’ early this week wherein its cut the target price to Rs 955 from Rs 1,110. The brokerage has reduced its FY24 and FY25 revenue estimates for Tech M by 3 per cent and 5 per cent. The margin estimate has been cut by 40 bps and 60 bps driving 7 per cent/10 per cent cuts to the earnings per share (EPS) for FY24/25.

Also Read Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition In a first, 13 Citi-Axis branches to co-locate till merger transition Citi launches its branch in GIFT IFSC; to offer financing solutions We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra? ITC surpasses HDFC's m-cap to become 7th most valued listed company Indian companies are turning more to junk bonds to meet funding needs Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against dollar as market sentiment improves Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect



“While management comments of most companies have sounded cautious on telcos for some time, the headwinds seem to be higher than expected,” it said in the note. The brokerage cited further risks to growth in the communications vertical (telecom) and near-term challenges related to discretionary spending cuts and deferrals, vendor consolidation and pricing pressure as reasons for the downgrade.