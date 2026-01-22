Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APL Apollo shares advance 4% as Q3 profit jumps; results breakdown here

APL Apollo shares advance 4% as Q3 profit jumps; results breakdown here

APL Apollo Tubes' revenue for the quarter rose 7 per cent to ₹5,815 crore, compared with ₹5,433 crore in the corresponding period last year

APL Apollo Tubes' Hosur (Tamil Nadu) facility

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. rose over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 43 per cent jump in its third quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3-FY26).
 
The company's stock rose as much as 4.5 per cent during the day to ₹1,964.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 4 this year. APL Apollo Tubes stock pared gains to trade 3.6 per cent higher at ₹1,947.2 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:08 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 2.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. APL Apollo Tubes has a total market capitalisation of ₹54,112.65 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

APL Apollo Tubes Q3 results 

APL Apollo Tubes' revenue for the quarter rose 7 per cent to ₹5,815 crore, compared with ₹5,433 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit increased 42.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹310 crore, up from ₹217 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Operating performance improved significantly, with Ebitda jumping 36.5 per cent to ₹472 crore from ₹346 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin expanded to 8.1 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

“APL Apollo has delivered its best-ever quarterly performance in Q3FY26, with all-time high sales volume, Ebitda, and PAT. It is a remarkable milestone given the challenging demand environment faced by the construction material industry," Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo, said. "Despite the construction ban in the Delhi-NCR due to elevated pollution levels, a subdued macroeconomic environment, global trade uncertainty and ongoing slowdown in government infrastructure spending, APL Apollo has delivered exceptional resilience and execution strength."  ALSO READ | Restaurant stocks trade weak; Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani hit 52-week lows 
"We are ready with our capacity, diversified product portfolio, distribution network and strong brand pull. We continue to remain prudent with our working capital management, which remains best in the construction material sector," Gupta said.
 
The iron and steel products maker reported sales volumes of 916,976 tonnes in the quarter, up from 855,037 tonnes in Q2FY26 and 828,200 tonnes in the year-ago period, as per its December monthly update. For the nine months ended December 2025, APL Apollo recorded sales volumes of 2,566,363 tonnes, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
 
Earlier this month, APL Apollo Tubes saw a target price hike from Antique Stock Broking to ₹2,269 from ₹2,023 as strong volume growth, improving product mix, and capacity expansion prospects boosted the outlook, even as near-term steel price volatility persists.
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

