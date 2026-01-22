Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 42.90% in the December 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 42.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 5648.52 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 42.90% to Rs 310.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 5648.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5267.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5648.525267.02 7 OPM %8.356.56 -PBDT463.65330.44 40 PBT404.47280.10 44 NP310.04216.97 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 62.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 62.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026