APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 42.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 42.90% to Rs 310.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 5648.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5267.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5648.525267.028.356.56463.65330.44404.47280.10310.04216.97

