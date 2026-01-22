Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CAMS shares climb 6% on Q3 results, dividend announcement; details inside

Besides announcing the quarterly results, CAMS has also informed the exchanges that its board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share to its eligible shareholders

CAMS share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CAMS share price today: Shares of Depositories, Clearing Houses, and Other Intermediaries services offeror Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) were high in demand on the bourses after the company announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY2025–26 (Q3FY26). The company’s board has also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.
 
Following the announcements, the company’s share price rose 6.05 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹743 per share on the NSE on Thursday, January 22.
 
Although the counter pared some gains later in the session, it continued to trade higher. At 1:41 PM, CAMS shares were trading at ₹722 per share, up 3.05 per cent from the previous close of ₹700.60 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 was quoted at 25,185, up 28 points or 0.11 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹17,861.59 crore on the NSE on January 22.
 
 
CAMS shares have a 52-week range of ₹606.21–₹904 per share on the NSE.

CAMS Q3FY26 results

The northward movement in the company’s share price came after the company reported its financial results for Q3FY26. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, during Q3FY26, the profit attributable to the owners of the company rose marginally to ₹125.53 crore from ₹125.49 crore reported during the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹390 crore from ₹369.7 crore reported in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹179 crore, up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹173 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

CAMS dividend announcement

Besides announcing the quarterly results, the company has also informed the exchanges that its board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share to its eligible shareholders.
 
The above dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on January 30, 2026, which has been fixed as the “Record Date” for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend, as per the regulatory filing submitted by the company.
 
The expected date of disbursement of the dividend, CAMS said, will be on or before February 20, 2026.

