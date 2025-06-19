Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, and more

Arisinfra IPO grey market premium (GMP)



SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions, which opened for public subscription on June 18, has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Arisinfra Solutions IPO has received bids for 40,74,739 shares against 1,30,84,656 on offer by 10:10 AM on Thursday, June 19. This translates into a subscription of 31 per cent.
 
Among the individual categories, retail investors have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 1.30 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have subscribed 28 per cent. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have placed bids for merely 10,988 shares against 71,37,086 shares reserved for them.
 

Arisinfra Solutions IPO details

Arisinfra Solutions IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 22.5 million equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹210–222 per share with a lot size of 67 shares.
 
A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot or 67 shares of Arisinfra Solutions IPO with an investment amount of ₹14,874 (taking the upper price band into consideration). To bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 871 shares, a retail investor would require ₹1,93,362.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the second day of its subscription period. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Arisinfra Solutions shares were seen trading at around ₹247 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25 or 11.26 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO review

Brokerage firm Arihant Capital has assigned a Neutral rating to the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while Bajaj Broking has advised investors to subscribe to the public issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

Arisinfra Solutions IPO timeline

Arisinfra Solutions IPO will remain available for public subscription till Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025, with shares getting credited into demat accounts on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
 
Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar, lead managers

For the public offering, MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime India) acts as the registrar, while JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities) are the book-running lead managers.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective

The company intends to use the proceeds from the public offering for the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, as well as for investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra (Buildmex), to support its working capital needs.
 
The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

About Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions is a business-to-business (B2B) technology-enabled platform operating in the growing construction materials market (Source: RedSeer Report), focused on simplifying and digitising the end-to-end procurement process. By combining technology with human expertise, Arisinfra Solutions streamlines bulk purchasing of construction materials, leveraging a wide vendor network to serve real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors as a one-stop solution for all their procurement needs.
 

