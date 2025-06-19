Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Samay Project Services IPO is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samay Project Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Samay Project Services is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, June 18, received a decent response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 29 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online:
 
   

Samay Project Services IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹13.91 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.09 million equity shares. The Samay Project Services IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, June 16, 2025, to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹32–₹34 per share, with a lot size of 4,000 shares.
 
Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar, and it also acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
Samay Project Services plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 

Samay Project Services IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

As of Thursday, June 19, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) remains nil.
 
Shares of Samay Project Services are tentatively expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a flat listing for the company’s shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.
 

About Samay Project Services

Incorporated in 2001, Samay Project Services offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for balance-of-plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. It provides services for designing, constructing, and commissioning tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants. Samay Project Services operates across multiple EPC segments, leveraging its engineering expertise and strong client relationships.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

