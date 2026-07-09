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Home / Markets / News / Ather Energy shares gain 3% to hit 52-week high; check reasons inside

Ather Energy shares gain 3% to hit 52-week high; check reasons inside

The upward movement came after the company issued a clarification on its fund-raising plans through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Ather Energy Share Price

Ather Energy - Swapnil Jain, Tarun Mehta

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Ather Energy Share Price today: Shares of electric vehicle maker Ather Energy were in demand on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with the stock rising 3.41 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,242 apiece on the NSE during intraday trade.
 
The upward movement came after the company issued a clarification on its fund-raising plans through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
 
Investor sentiment also remained positive after data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that India's electric vehicle (EV) market accounted for more than 12 per cent of overall vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026. Ather Energy nearly doubled its retail sales during the month to 31,230 units, registering a 95 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
 
Since then, Ather Energy shares have gained more than 10 per cent in the last three sessions.
 
Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness strong investor demand. At 11:12 AM, Ather Energy shares were trading at ₹1,234.40 apiece, up 2.87 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,200 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 128 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 24,010.

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During Thursday's session, a combined total of nearly 3.2 million equity shares of Ather Energy, estimated to be worth nearly ₹390 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At the current market price, the company had a market capitalisation of ₹47,510.83 crore on the NSE.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Ather Energy's QIP clarification

Earlier on July 8, Ather Energy, in an exchange filing, clarified that the company had informed the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE that its Board of Directors, on June 12, 2026, had approved raising funds through the issuance of securities of up to ₹2,500 crore in aggregate, including a Qualified Institutions Placement of up to ₹1,500 crore.
 
The company further said it had dispatched the postal ballot to shareholders for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via QIP, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹1,500 crore.
 
The company said the explanatory statement and the results of the postal ballot would be intimated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the process.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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