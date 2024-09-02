Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers

Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers

Markets are fully pricing in a rate cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's mid-September meeting

Govt bonds

Indian government bond yields may edge marginally higher in early trading on Monday.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields may edge marginally higher in early trading on Monday, tracking US peers, after economic data raised expectations the Federal Reserve was likely to opt for a small rate cut at its September meeting.
 
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.85 per cent and 6.89 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.8647 per cent, a trader with a primary dealership said.
 
"The US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data scaled back the expectations of a larger rate cut and that may weigh on sentiment in the local market as well," the trader said.
 
The next key trigger will be the US jobs data due later this week that will determine the size of the Fed rate cut at this month's meeting. Fed Chair Powell had last month signaled a shift in the Fed's focus towards the job market.
 
US Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Commerce Department said the PCE price index rose 0.2 per cent in July, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters, after an unrevised 0.1 per cent gain in June.
 
Markets are fully pricing in a rate cut of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's mid-September meeting. Expectations for a 50 basis point cut dipped to 30.5 per cent after the data from 34 per cent in the prior session, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
 
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India sold government bonds from its portfolio for a seventh consecutive week, withdrawing liquidity from the banking system, according to data released on Friday.
 

India's economic growth slowed to 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed, data showed on Friday, but it remained the world's fastest-growing major economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


govt bonds India bond market Bond markets Government bonds

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

