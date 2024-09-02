Business Standard
Fortis Health hits 52-week high on plans to buy 32% stake in subsidiary

Fortis Health hits 52-week high on plans to buy 32% stake in subsidiary

Fortis Healthcare's stock price today surged after the healthcare company said that it will buy the entire 31.52 per cent stake held by private equity investors in the material wholly owned subsidiary

Fortis Healthcare

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fortis Healthcare’s share price zoomed as much as 2.52 per cent to hit its 52-week high at Rs 565.65 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. 

Fortis Healthcare’s stock price today surged after the healthcare company said that it will buy the entire 31.52 per cent stake held by private equity investors in the material wholly owned subsidiary, Agilus Diagnostics formerly known as SRL Diagnostics. The company will fund this acquisition via the issuance of NCDs, it said. 
 
Presently, Fortis Healthcare holds a 57.68 per cent stake in Agilus Diagnostics, with the remaining shares held by International Finance Corporation (7.61 per cent), NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC (15.86 per cent), and Resurgence PE Investments Limited (8.05 per cent). 
 
These investors have exercised their ‘Put Option Right’, requiring the company to purchase their shares at fair market value according to the shareholders’ agreement, the healthcare provider said in an exchange filing. 
 
To finance the acquisition, Fortis will issue listed, senior, secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to eligible investors, including foreign portfolio investors. 
 
Fortis Healthcare, a part of IHH Healthcare, is a healthcare services provider operating 28 health facilities, more than 4,500 beds (including operations and maintenance facilities), and over 400 diagnostics centres, including joint ventures. Fortis has a presence in India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
 
The healthcare provider reported a 40.4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reaching Rs 173.98 crore, up from Rs 123.95 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also rose by 12.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,859 crore, driven by growth in both the hospital and diagnostic segments.

Topics : Stock calls Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Fortis Healhcare

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

