Back-to-back lower circuit! ESDS Software sinks 30% in 6 days; here's why

ESDS Software share price: ESDS Software Solution shares have been in a downtrend for the past six trading sessions, hitting the lower circuit of 5 per cent in each session.

During Monday’s trade, the stock remained under pressure and declined 5 per cent to ₹1,362.40 on the NSE to lock in at the lower circuit.

According to exchange data, the counter has significantly underperformed the markets over the past six sessions, declining more than 30 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen around 2.6 per cent during the same period.

ESDS Software Solution shares are hitting the lower circuit since the announcement of Q1FY27 (April to June quarter) results on September 24.

Today's 5 per cent fall coincides with the expiry of the one-month shareholder lock-in period. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, around 3 million shares, or 2 per cent of the total outstanding shares, became eligible for trading following today's lock-in expiry.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹15,968.82 crore, according to the NSE website.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms likely to launch IPO on October 21, seeks to raise $3.8 bn ESDS Software Solutions shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on September 4, listing at ₹757 on the NSE, a premium of 76.46 per cent over the issue price of ₹429.

At CMP, ESDS Software Solutions shares are still up more than 210 per cent from the issue price.

For the June quarter, ESDS Software Solution reported a sharp decline of 56 per cent in its profit on a sequential basis. The company earned a profit of ₹29.27 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹67.41 crore in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026. Its revenue from operations declined 20 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹133.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from ₹167.5 crore in the previous quarter.

On a Y-o-Y basis, the company's profit grew by 14 per cent, and revenue rose by more than 7 per cent.