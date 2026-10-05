LG Electronics surges 6%; at record high; what's driving stock price?

LG Electronics India share price movement

LG Electronics India (LGEL) share price hit a record high of ₹1,825, rallying 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals due to a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the household appliances company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,755.55 touched on August 17, 2026.

In the past six months, LGEL's market price surged 38 per cent. It bounced back 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,300.40 touched on January 21, 2026.

At 11:21 AM, LGEL quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹1,812, compared to a 0.34 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.26 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates LGEL focuses on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and commercial displays. LG Electronics' manufacturing units at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Brokerages view on LG Electronics’ share price

LGEL's diversified product mix strengthens sales, with relevant offerings for all seasons. Price hikes (12 per cent year-till-date (YTD) in AC) are aiding industry leading margins. Essential series (launched October 2025) targets Tier2-3 cities, with H1CY26 sales at 0.5 million. Export margins are higher than domestic (6 per cent of sales but grew 30 per cent plus in June 2026 quarter). LGEL foresees dynamic capabilities as a good opportunity in B2B, said analysts at Jefferies.

Over FY26-29E, the brokerage firm estimate healthy 21 per cent EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) aided by premium mix and utilization ramp-up in new capacities. Capex is estimates at ₹1,200-1,500 crore per annum over FY26-29E, mainly for SriCity. Even so, return on capital employed (RoCE) is estimated to stay strong at 30-33 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 24-25 per cent over FY26-29E. The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on LGEL with a price target of ₹1,895 per share. Key risks are demand slowdown, delay in Sri City plant, loss of market share, raw materials/INR volatility.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also maintain a positive view on LGEL, supported by its diversified product portfolio, strong brand franchise, multiple avenues for sustainable revenue growth and better margin profile vs. peers. "The company is well placed to benefit from structural premiumization across TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and ACs, while the expanding LG Essential portfolio provides an additional growth factor by broadening its addressable market. Recent trends across large-screen TVs, French-door refrigerators and fully automatic washing machines highlight LGEL’s ability to drive value growth even in a mixed demand environment. Over the medium term, we expect Sri City capacity expansion, deeper localization and increasing exports to further strengthen the growth and profitability profile," said Motilal Oswal in its report.

The brokerage firm estimates a CAGR of 14 per cent/24 per cent/25 per cent in revenue/ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax over FY26-29. The brokerage firm estimates the operating profit margin (OPM) to expand to 11.9 per cent/12.6 per cent/12.9 per cent by FY27/FY28/FY29 vs. 9.8% in FY26. It has consistently generated positive operating cash flows over the years.

Analysts at MOFSL estimate cumulative operating cash flow of ₹8,300 crore during FY27-29; however, its capex plans for the Sri City plant (₹4,300 crore to be spent during FY27-29E) are expected to moderate its free cash flow (FCF). Cumulative FCF during FY26-28 is estimated at ₹4,000 crore. Net cash balance is estimated to increase to ₹6,640 crore by FY29 vs. ₹4,480 crore in FY26. The brokerage firm reiterates ‘buy’ rating on LGEL with a target price of ₹2,080 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.