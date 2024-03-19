Bajaj Finance rises 2% in weak market; BNP Paribas sees up to 35% upside

Shares of Bajaj Finance traded higher by 2.5 per cent at Rs 6,665 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on positive growth prospects.

Brokerage firm BNP Paribas India initiated coverage on the stock with outperform rating and a target price of Rs 9,040 (5x FY26E P/BVPS) and marks it as a preferred BFSI pick. In the past three days, the stock rallied nearly 4 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.9 per cent at 72,056 at 03:01 pm.

Thus far in the calendar year 2024, Bajaj Finance has underperformed the market by falling 9 per