Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock among 6 buzzing stocks to watch today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: It has won an international shipbuilding contract valued at $42 million for the construction of three hybrid-powered vessels.



MOIL: MOIL has registered its best-ever April production since inception at 1.60 lakh tonnes in April, 2024. This was a growth of 22 per cent over last year.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month.



DCX Systems: The company has entered into a supply and services agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited.

: US-based Carlyle Group will likely sell its 2 per cent stake in YES Bank via block deal today. The size of the deal is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore.