Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock among 6 buzzing stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on Friday, May 3, 2024: The Indian equity markets are looking to start gap-up on Friday, May 3. The upmove, apart from global cues, may be led by Bajaj Finance.
That apart, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock, and MOIL could be among the key stock movers of the day on the back of various news flow.
Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to see sharp moves on Friday, May 3:
Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance's two products 'eCOM' and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect.
That apart, YES Bank, Mazagon Dock, and MOIL could be among the key stock movers of the day on the back of various news flow.
Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to see sharp moves on Friday, May 3:
Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance's two products 'eCOM' and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect.
YES Bank: US-based Carlyle Group will likely sell its 2 per cent stake in YES Bank via block deal today. The size of the deal is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore.
Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month.
DCX Systems: The company has entered into a supply and services agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: It has won an international shipbuilding contract valued at $42 million for the construction of three hybrid-powered vessels.
MOIL: MOIL has registered its best-ever April production since inception at 1.60 lakh tonnes in April, 2024. This was a growth of 22 per cent over last year.
Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month.
DCX Systems: The company has entered into a supply and services agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited.