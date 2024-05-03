Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific mkts gain, suggest a positive start for Indian bourses

Stock Market Live on Friday, May 3: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are looking for a strong headstart on Friday tracking global peers. The Gift Nifty futures also suggested a gap-up start as they stood 119 points higher versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,892 levels.

In Asia-Pacific markets tracked Wall Street's upward trajectory, buoyed by anticipation of crucial US employment data.

South Korea's Kospi climbed by 0.39 per cent, and the smaller-cap Kosdaq advanced by 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shot up by 1.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, markets in Japan and mainland China were closed for public holidays. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.42 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 0.85 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.



Brent crude, too, inched up by 0.44 per cent to $84.04 per bbl.