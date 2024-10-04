Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing gains 2% after Q2 FY25 AUM crosses Rs 1-trillion milestone

Bajaj Housing gains 2% after Q2 FY25 AUM crosses Rs 1-trillion milestone

Bajaj Housing Finance's AUM for the quarter ended September 30 grew 26 per cent to Rs 1,02,550 crore

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Bajaj Housing Finance shares after Q2 business update

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Housing Finance shares, which were the talk of the street and made a bumper listing recently on the bourses, rose 2 per cent in Friday's otherwise volatile trade.

Bajaj Housing Finance stock climbed after the company released its Q2FY25 business update.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At around 12:47 PM, on the BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was hovering near its listing price of Rs 150. The scrip was up 0.53 per cent at Rs 151.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.04 per cent lower at 82,461.63 around the same time.

The Q2 business update released late on Thursday revealed that Bajaj Housing Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) reached a milestone of Rs 1,00,000 crore in Q2 FY25.
 

As per the filing, the AUM for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, grew by 26 per cent to Rs 1,02,550 crore as against Rs 81,215 crore as of September 30, 2023 (Q2FY24).

Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance's Loan Assets for the quarter under review stood at Rs 89,860 crore as against Rs 70,954 crore a year ago.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400pts, at 82k, Nifty down 150pts, at 25,100; FMCG, Auto drag

paint painter jsw asian berger

Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger fall up to 2% as crude oil gains

SBI

Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2% after Bank of Baroda posts steady Q2 numbers

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

Quick Heal rolls out India's first anti-fraud AI solution; shares fly 9%

IT stocks

IT stocks sparkle: Nifty IT Index gains 1.7% ahead of Q2 results


Bajaj Housing Finance shares debuted on the BSE and NSE on September 16, 2024. On the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock was listed at Rs 150, surging 114.29 per cent above the IPO issue price of Rs 70.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance — one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs, as well as working capital for business expansion purposes.

Bajaj Housing Finance also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties, as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. 

Also Read

PremiumEquity

Equity mopup increases 2.2 times in H1FY25, says Prime Database

IPO, initial public offering

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO buzz: GMP leapfrogs 80%; 5 key takeaways from RHP

PremiumBajaj Housing Finance listing

Bajaj now third most valued finance group; overtakes State Bank of India

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Bajaj Housing shares slip 6% on profit booking after 2-day run up

Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Newly listed Bajaj Housing Finance vs veteran LIC Housing: Which is better?

Topics : Bajaj Housing Finance Limited S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon