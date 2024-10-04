Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IT stocks sparkle: Nifty IT Index gains 1.7% ahead of Q2 results

IT stocks sparkle: Nifty IT Index gains 1.7% ahead of Q2 results

Among the constituent of the Nifty IT index, L&T Technology Services shares surged 2.76 per cent intra-day on Friday, Infosys shares gained 2.17 per cent, and Coforge stock climbed 2.47 per cent

IT stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT  stocks zoom: Shares of IT companies zoomed on Friday ahead of their second-quarter results for the financial year 2025. The Nifty IT index advanced 1.69 per cent during intra-day deals, with all constituent stocks of the index trading in the green. Analysts' consensus estimates suggest the IT industry is expected to continue on the path of recovery in Q2, similar to the preceding quarter, rather than sprinting towards growth. The top four firms are expected to have grown between 0 and 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Among the constituent of the Nifty IT index, L&T Technology Services shares surged 2.76 per cent intra-day on Friday, Infosys shares gained 2.17 per cent, Coforge's stock price climbed 2.47 per cent, and Tech Mahindra shares rose 2.17 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Simultaneously, Wipro's shares climbed 2.22 per cent, Persistent Systems shares advanced 2.26 percent, LTIMindtree shares edged up 1.16 per cent, TCS shares inched higher by 1.11 per cent, HCL Tech shares rose 1.20 per cent, and Mphasis shares gained 1.33 per cent during intra-day deals on Friday.

The surge came after US unemployment data on Thursday  showed that Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week. Hurricane Helene and strikes at ports could distort the labour market in the near term, according to a Reuters report.

Investors now await the US jobs report for September, to be released later today, which is expected to be a key driver for the outlook on US interest rates. Earlier in September this year, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the first rate cut by the US Fed since 2020.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices, NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, showed a strong recovery on Friday. The Nifty50 jumped 1.37 per cent from the day's low of 25,094.55 to trade at 25,438.50, up around 0.75 per cent from the previous close of Rs 25,250.10.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, at 82,600, Nifty at 25,300; IT, Bank gain, Realty drags

Singham 3

Should you buy these 5 film & entertainment stocks this festive season?

Microfinance

Why have microfinance stocks hit 52-week lows today? Check details here

hyundai ipo

Diwali delight: Hyundai Motor India IPO to spark investor interest; details

equity trading volumes, share market

Refex Industries stock jumps over 4% on fundraise plan of Rs 927 cr


Similarly, the BSE Sensex was trading at 83,287.46, up around 0.96 per cent from its previous close of Rs 82,497.10. The index traded in the range of 82,051.86 to 83,326.65 so far today.


Also Read

SBI

Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2% after Bank of Baroda posts steady Q2 numbers

power reforms

Reliance Power hits 5% lower circuit as board okays $500 mn fundraise

equity trading volumes, share market

Here's why S H Kelkar and Company share price surged 8% on Oct 4, details

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Angel One shares slip over 4% as average daily order fall in Sept quarter

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Nifty IT stocks LTTS Tech Mahindra Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon