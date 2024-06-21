Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, GE Power among top stocks to track on June 21

Stocks to watch on June 21: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open flat on Friday, following a mixed global trend.

As of 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures showed a slight increase, trading 7 points higher at 23,589.5 from their previous close.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the US markets, Nvidia's decline of over 3 per cent weighed on the IT sector, contributing to a mixed performance. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25 per cent, Nasdaq fell 0.79 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.79 per cent. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims for the week ended June 15 stood at 238,000, down from 243,000 in the previous week.



Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent, aligning with market expectations.



In India, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 415.30 crore on June 20, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 325.81 crore.



Meanwhile, here are few stocks to keep an eye on June 21:

ONGC: ONGC's board has appointed Devendra Kumar as chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Additionally, they approved a Letter of Comfort for ONGC Petro Additions to raise debt up to Rs 5,400 crore.

Private lender YES Bank's board will meet on June 25 to consider fundraising through debt securities.

IT companies: Accenture reported a Q3FY24 revenue of $16.5 billion, marking a 1.4 per cent increase in local currency but a 1 per cent decline in dollar terms. The company revised its revenue growth outlook to 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent, narrowing from the previous 1 per cent-3 per cent range, while maintaining its margin guidance.

GE Power: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 243.46 crore from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Bank of Baroda: Chayani Manoj Sundar has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) of Bank of Baroda, effective June 21, 2024. Ian Gerard Desouza has resigned from the position.



JM Financial: SEBI has directed the company to abstain from accepting new mandates as a lead manager in public issues of debt securities until March 31, 2025, or until further notice.

Aster DM: Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell a 10.1 per cent equity stake in Aster DM Healthcare, with a floor price set at Rs 331 per share, according to reports. The block deal size is expected to be around Rs 835 crore.

IndiaMART InterMESH: IndiaMART InterMESH has reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as MD & CEO for a five-year term starting January 8, 2025.