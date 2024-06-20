Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Market regulator Sebi introduces framework for holdco price discovery

First special call auction to be conducted in October

SEBI

The market regulator has also specified criteria for such holdcos which will be eligible for the special session

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday announced a framework for a special call auction with no price bands for price discovery of investment holding companies.

Holding companies, or holdcos, do not have operations of their own but hold stakes in other assets, including shares of other listed companies. These firms mostly hold investments of their own group companies. There are nearly 70 listed holdcos in the Indian market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These typically trade at a higher discount than the intrinsic value of their holdings. Sebi’s new framework tries to address this gap.
For eligible holdcos, stock exchanges will initiate the special call auction with a 14-day advance notice. The notice will have details of the overall book value of the company, book value based on investments in listed companies, and the latest buy-back price.

The special call auction will be provided only once a year for each holdco. The first such session will be conducted in October.

The session will be considered successful if the price discovery is based on orders from at least five unique buyers and sellers. Further, if it is not successful, then it will be extended for another day until the price discovery.

The market regulator has also specified criteria for such holdcos which will be eligible for the special session.
Topics : SEBI stock market trading Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon