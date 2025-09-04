Bata India, Trent, Colgate near 200-DMA on GST-triggered rally; what next?

Shares of Bata India, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Trent rallied up to 7.4 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trading session, as consumer discretionary-related stocks including the likes of auto, FMCG, retail and consumer durables rallied sharply following the GST rationalisation. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on September 3, 2025 approved shifting to a two-tier GST rate at 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The GST rates will be applicable from September 22, 2025 onwards, with plenty of household and consumer-related items such as bikes, cars, toothpastes, soaps, air conditioners, footwear etc. are likely to get cheaper owing to lower tax rates. On the NSE today, Footwear major Bata India stock rallied 7.4 per cent to a high of ₹1,247.60. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive surged 5.1 per cent to ₹2,504, and Trent jumped 3.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹5,674. One common technical factor in these 3 stocks - Bata, Trent and Colgate is that these 3 are now within striking distance of their respective long-term 200-Day Moving Averages (200-DMAs) after a long gap. Bata India stock is seen nearing the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,258, after a gap of 7 months. The stock last traded above the key moving average in early February 2025. Colgate Palmolive stock traded above its 200-DMA in November 2024; and Trent in July 2025. ALSO READ: GST rate rejig above expectation, stocks price in most positives: Analysts Given this background, here's a technical check on these 3 stocks for the likely trend ahead.
Outlook on Bata India, Trent, Colgate Palmolive stocks
Bata India stockCurrent Price: ₹1,241 Likely Target: ₹1,370 Upside Potential: 10.4% Support: ₹1,202; 1,135; ₹1,098 Resistance: ₹1,254; ₹1,275; ₹1,305 In the last six trading sessions, Bata India has rallied over 17 per cent, and in the process crossed over the 20-, 50- and 100-DMAs. The key momentum oscillators seem to be favourably placed on the daily and weekly charts, indicating a likely positive bias at the counter.
However, the stock faces an overhead resistance in the form of the 200-DMA at ₹1,258 and the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹1,254, followed by the 50-Week Moving Average at ₹1,275. At present levels, the stock is trading down over 44 per cent from its all-time high of ₹2,226 registered in November 2021. The breakout from the ₹1,254 - ₹1,275 resistance zone, can help the stock recoup losses, and potentially rally to ₹1,370 levels, suggests the medium-term chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹1,305. ALSO READ: Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,098, with near support at ₹1,202 and ₹1,135 levels.