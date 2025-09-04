Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Bata India, Trent, Colgate near 200-DMA on GST-triggered rally; what next?

Bata India, Trent, Colgate near 200-DMA on GST-triggered rally; what next?

Bata India, Trent, Colgate stocks are seen nearing the long-term 200-DMA after a gap of up to 9 months; tech charts suggest these 3 stocks can potentially gain up to 12% from here.

stock market trading

Technical outlook on Bata India, Trent, Colgate Palmolive as stocks near 200-DMA after a long gap.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bata India, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Trent rallied up to 7.4 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trading session, as consumer discretionary-related stocks including the likes of auto, FMCG, retail and consumer durables rallied sharply following the GST rationalisation.  The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on September 3, 2025 approved shifting to a two-tier GST rate at 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The GST rates will be applicable from September 22, 2025 onwards, with plenty of household and consumer-related items such as bikes, cars, toothpastes, soaps, air conditioners, footwear etc. are likely to get cheaper owing to lower tax rates.  On the NSE today, Footwear major Bata India stock rallied 7.4 per cent to a high of ₹1,247.60. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive surged 5.1 per cent to ₹2,504, and Trent jumped 3.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹5,674.  One common technical factor in these 3 stocks - Bata, Trent and Colgate is that these 3 are now within striking distance of their respective long-term 200-Day Moving Averages (200-DMAs) after a long gap.  Bata India stock is seen nearing the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,258, after a gap of 7 months. The stock last traded above the key moving average in early February 2025. Colgate Palmolive stock traded above its 200-DMA in November 2024; and Trent in July 2025.  ALSO READ: GST rate rejig above expectation, stocks price in most positives: Analysts  Given this background, here's a technical check on these 3 stocks for the likely trend ahead. 

Outlook on Bata India, Trent, Colgate Palmolive stocks

Bata India stock

Current Price: ₹1,241  Likely Target: ₹1,370  Upside Potential: 10.4%  Support: ₹1,202; 1,135; ₹1,098  Resistance: ₹1,254; ₹1,275; ₹1,305  In the last six trading sessions, Bata India has rallied over 17 per cent, and in the process crossed over the 20-, 50- and 100-DMAs. The key momentum oscillators seem to be favourably placed on the daily and weekly charts, indicating a likely positive bias at the counter. 
 
 
    However, the stock faces an overhead resistance in the form of the 200-DMA at ₹1,258 and the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹1,254, followed by the 50-Week Moving Average at ₹1,275. At present levels, the stock is trading down over 44 per cent from its all-time high of ₹2,226 registered in November 2021.  The breakout from the ₹1,254 - ₹1,275 resistance zone, can help the stock recoup losses, and potentially rally to ₹1,370 levels, suggests the medium-term chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹1,305.  ALSO READ: Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest  The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,098, with near support at ₹1,202 and ₹1,135 levels. 

Colgate Palmolive stock

Current Price: ₹2,470  Likely Target: ₹2,700  Upside Potential: 9.3%  Support: ₹2,450; ₹2,420; ₹2,300  Resistance: ₹2,489; ₹2,519; ₹2,625  Colgate stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as it quotes above ₹2,450; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,420 and ₹2,300 levels. The stock faces overhead resistance in the zone of ₹2,489 - ₹2,519 (200-DMA). Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,700 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹2,625 levels. 
 
 

Trent stock

Current Price: ₹5,617  Likely Target: ₹6,300  Upside Potential: 12.2%  Support: ₹5,703; ₹5,950  Resistance: ₹5,450; ₹5,400; ₹5,200  Trent stock can potentially rally to ₹6,300 levels, suggests the weekly chart. Near resistance for the stock will be the 200-DMA at ₹5,703; above which resistance can be expected around ₹5,950 levels. The short-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹5,200; with near support visible around ₹5,460 and ₹5,400 levels. 
 
   

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

