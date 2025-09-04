Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Maximize your returns: Here's 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields

Maximize your returns: Here's 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields

Coal India tops the list of high dividend yield stocks, followed by PTC India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, ONGC, REC, GAIL, PFC, HCL Tech, TCS, and Petronet LNG

Dividend yield stocks

Here’s the detailed list of the top 10 stocks with high dividend yields

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

High Dividend Yeild Stocks: For investors seeking consistent dividend income, Religare Broking has identified 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields, making them attractive options for those looking to enhance their returns. Dividend yield, a key metric for evaluating dividend-paying stocks, indicates the income investors earn relative to the price of the shares. The brokerage has filtered the list of top dividend-paying companies based on their fundamental strength. 
 
Coal India tops the list of high dividend yield stocks, followed by PTC India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), REC, GAIL (India), Power Finance Corporation, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Petronet LNG.
 

Here’s the detailed list of the top 10 stocks with high dividend yields:

Coal India secured the first spot with a dividend yield of 7.1 per cent and a current market price (CMP) of ₹375. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 7. For the fiscal year 2025, the dividend per share (DPS) was ₹26.5, compared to ₹25.5 in FY24.
 
PTC India has a dividend yield of 6.7 per cent with a CMP of ₹175. The P/E ratio is 8.4. The DPS for FY25 stood at ₹11.7, slightly higher than ₹7.8 in FY24.
 
Gujarat Pipavav Port follows with a dividend yield of 5.5 per cent and a CMP of ₹149. Its P/E ratio stands at 18.2. The company declared a DPS of ₹8.2 for FY25, up from ₹7.3 in FY24.

Also Read

dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: Oil India, NTPC, ONGC, 60 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today

Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 18 stocks to go ex-date on Sep 2; are you eligible?

Dividend yield stocks

Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields

Dividend yield stocks

Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

 
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has a dividend yield of 5.2 per cent with a CMP of ₹234. The P/E ratio is 8.1. ONGC maintained a steady DPS of ₹12.3 for both FY24 and FY25.
 
REC reported a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent and a CMP of ₹350. With a P/E ratio of 5.5, the company announced a DPS of ₹18 for FY25, compared to ₹16 in FY24.
 
GAIL (India) has a dividend yield of 4.3 per cent and a CMP of ₹173. The company’s P/E ratio is 11.7. Its DPS for FY25 was ₹7.5, up from ₹5.5 in FY24.
 
Power Finance Corporation posted a dividend yield of 4.2 per cent with a CMP of ₹380. The P/E ratio stands at 5.2. The company declared a DPS of ₹15.8 in FY25, up from ₹13.5 in FY24.
 
HCL Technologies reported a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent and a CMP of ₹1,455. The P/E ratio is 23.4. The DPS was ₹60 in FY25, up from ₹52 in FY24. 
Source: Reliagre Broking
                                 
 
              Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also had a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent with a high CMP of ₹3,085. The company’s P/E ratio is 22.7. TCS offered a DPS of ₹126 for FY25, up from ₹73 in FY24.
 
Petronet LNG rounded out the list with a dividend yield of 3.7 per cent and a CMP of ₹270. The P/E ratio is 10.9. The company declared a DPS of ₹10 in FY25, slightly down from ₹10.1 in FY24.

More From This Section

stock market live today

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade off highs; OMCs, IT offset Auto, FMCG rally; SMIDs decline

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises up 6% on getting nod from BSE, NSE for warrants issue

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Axiscades Technologies share zooms 5% as unit bags this deal; details here

stock brokers, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE

Nifty up 200 pts on GST boost; time to sell the rally? What charts suggest

Solar Industries share price

Explosion at plant sends Solar Industries shares down 3%; details inside

Topics : High dividend stocks Buzzing stocks dividend Dividend yield stocks Coal India Ltd ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon