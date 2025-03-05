Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Biocon share price popped 3% in trade on March 5; details here

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Biocon share price: Pharmaceutical company Biocon shares were in demand on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, as the scrip rose up to 3.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 324.50 per share. 
 
The rise in the Biocon share price came after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received final approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)
 
In an exchange filing, Biocon said, “This is to inform you that Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received final approvals for its ANDAs from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).” 
 
 
Lenalidomide Capsules are available in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg. The medication is used to treat various conditions, including multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in adults.
 
On the other hand, Dasatinib Tablets come in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. This drug is prescribed for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+CML) in adults and children aged 1 year and older. Dasatinib is also used for treating Ph+CML and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ALL) in adults when other treatments (e.g., imatinib) are ineffective. Additionally, it can be used in combination with chemotherapy for newly diagnosed Ph+ALL in children aged 1 year and older.

Biocon Pharma has also received tentative approval for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, available in 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg strengths, Biocon revealed in a statement. 
 
Rivaroxaban is indicated for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, among other conditions.
 
These approvals further add to Biocon’s portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, Biocon said in a statement. 
 
About Biocon
 
Biocon is a prominent global biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative biotechnology products. Its operations span several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics. 
 
Through its Biosimilars arm, Biocon Biologics, the company holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars, primarily targeting critical therapeutic areas like oncology, immunology, and diabetes. Biocon Biologics has a strong market presence, especially in advanced markets, and a pipeline of more than 20 molecules that are expected to launch by 2030.
 
Another crucial segment of the company is Syngene, its independent research services arm. Syngene provides comprehensive services in discovery, development, and manufacturing across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods. This division plays a key role in supporting Biocon's overall growth and innovation.
In the Generics segment, Biocon specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a diverse portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules. 
 
Additionally, Biocon has made major strides in Novel Biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab, a biologic for treating psoriasis.
 
Biocon’s global expansion is ongoing, with recent acquisitions, including a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene. These acquisitions support Biocon's continued growth and capacity to serve the global market.
 
As of 11:55 AM, Biocon’s shares were trading 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 319.10 per share, outperforming the BSE Sensex, which was up 1.08 per cent at 73,777.40 levels.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

