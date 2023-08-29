Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.21%)
65132.28 + 135.68
Nifty (0.29%)
19361.35 + 55.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
5528.00 + 38.45
Nifty Midcap (0.36%)
38802.90 + 140.75
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
44578.10 + 83.45
Heatmap

BEML rallies 10% on strong order book position; zooms 94% in 5 months

On August 7, BEML secured Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for supply of Rolling stock contract 5RS-DM valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore

BEML bags Rs 900 cr contract from Kolkata Metro

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of BEML hit a new high of Rs 2,424.95 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on strong order book position of over Rs 10,000 crore. In the past five months, the stock has zoomed 94 per cent as compared to 12 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

As on June 30, 2023, BEML's order book position stood Rs 9,800 crore, of which Rs 3,026 crore will be executed in the current year and the remaining Rs 6,774 crore in subsequent years, the company said.

On August 7, BEML secured Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for supply of Rolling stock contract 5RS-DM valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore.

Also Read

BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 08: Airtel, Max Health, GIC Housing, Sobha, BEML

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

RIL 46th AGM: Brokerages insipid but keep positive ratings on stock intact

Vodafone Idea hits 10-month high on heavy volumes; gains 24% in six days

APL Apollo Tubes slips 3% on heavy volume amid promoter stake sale buzz

TV18 Broadcast, TTML, SJVN: 5 stocks under Rs 100 that can rally up to 50%

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high as arm secures contract worth Rs 287.5 crore

Further, on August 22, BEML announced that it has bagged order from Ministry of Defence (Army) for supply of Command Post Vehicles with contract value of Rs 101 crore approximately. Later, on August 28, the company received contract for export order from KAMSS Ltd, Russia, for BEML Dozer BD355 valuing $19.71 million. The contract, the company said, will be executed in different phases starting from August, 2023, for which purchase order has been received.

BEML manufactures rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment. The company operates under three major business verticals i.e. mining & construction, defence & aerospace, and rail & metro. The Government of India owns 54 per cent of total equity and rest 46 per cent is held by Public, Financial Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Banks, and Employees.

For financial year 2023-24, the management expects the company's order book to be somewhere near Rs 16,000 crore. Further, if the company manages to get order worth Rs 17,000 crore in one shot, the order book may surpass Rs 17,000-crore mark.

"For another 72 cars from Bangalore Metro, BEML stand L-1. Mumbai Metro, Chennai Metro and Patna Metro are expecting approximately 700 cars tender and the value of those tenders will be approximately Rs 7,000 crore," BEML said in its Q1 earnings call.

The management said tender has been out from MRVC, Mumbai Rail Vikas Nigam, where they require 232 train set consisting of 12 bogies or 12 cars, which is approximately Rs 17,000 crore value, which includes some maintenance as well as build-up of their two depots.

Topics : Buzzing stocks BEML Markets

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon