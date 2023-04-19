close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

BEML had incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely BEML Land Assets, on July 15, 2021

SI Reporter Mumbai
markets

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of BEML Land Assets (BLAL) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 275.70 on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 290.20, and hit a high of Rs 304.70 in the intra-day trade, before erasing gains. Around 460,000 equity shares had changed hands, and there are pending sell orders for about 200,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE till 10:47 AM.
The equity shares of BLAL got listed, and were admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of securities, BSE said in a notice. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.
BLAL is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.

Also Read

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

What does demerger of the financial services biz mean for RIL shareholders?

NMDC trades ex-date for demerger; stock surges 14% on heavy volumes

Shipping Corporation hits 52-week high; up 17% in 2 days on demerger update

Shipping Corporation fixes March 31 as record date for demerger; stk up 4%

Metal shares gain in subdued market; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel soar up to 4%

Selectively ride logistics stocks as tech wave disrupts market: Analysts

ICICI Lombard dips 4% post March quarter results

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, ONGC, Reliance, Oil India, Zydus Life

BEML had incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely BEML Land Assets, on July 15, 2021 for the purpose of demerger of identified surplus/non-core assets between BEML and BLAL as part of strategic disinvestment process initiated by the Government of India. The existing BEML shareholders have given shares in the new demerged entity in a 1:1 ratio.
BEML had 'in-principle' decided to disinvest 26 per cent of the equity share capital of BEML through strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control as approved by Government of India.
Based on the decision of Government of India, BEML intends to hive-off of Identified Surplus/ Non-core assets separately and exclude it from the process of strategic disinvestment. In order to achieve the above objective, Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets are being demerged into BLAL.

BEML Land Assets

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks | BEML disinvestment | Markets | BEML

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Metal shares gain in subdued market; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel soar up to 4%

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Selectively ride logistics stocks as tech wave disrupts market: Analysts

e-logistics, logistics, online, digital, data, tech
4 min read

ICICI Lombard dips 4% post March quarter results

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Web Exclusive

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Margin headwinds may cap upsides for HCL Tech despite strong top line show
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Sensex, Nifty likely to hit all-time high; Nifty Bank may lead the rally

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
3 min read

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in two days

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, ONGC, Reliance, Oil India, Zydus Life

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Premium

Mutual funds deploy dry powder to buy the dip in March, shows data

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read

Tata Chemicals declines 7% after company slashes soda ash prices

Tata
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon