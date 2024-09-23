Business Standard
BHEL share gains 3% on bagging Rs 6,100-crore thermal power order from NTPC

BHEL share gains 3% on bagging Rs 6,100-crore thermal power order from NTPC

The uptick in BHEL share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.100 crore from NTPC.

Bhel

Bhel

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BHEL shares rise: Shares of nuclear power company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) surged as much as 3.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 274.20 per share on Monday, September 23, 2024. 

The uptick in BHEL share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC. 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Limited for 1x800 MW Sipat Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-III.”

According to the order details, BHEL will be responsible for engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) works, including supply of equipment, erection & commissioning and civil works for 1x800 MW Sipat Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-III.
 

The order is expected to be completed by 48 months from the date of notification of award.

Last month, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that it has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited. 

The contract agreement was signed on August 25, 2024 for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for three power projects each of 2x800 MW based on Supercritical Technology at Kawai (Phase-II) Rajasthan & Kawai (Phase-III) Rajasthan of (APL) and at Mahan (Phase-III), Madhya Pradesh of MEL.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services. 

BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 94,276.87 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under BSE 200 category.

Th 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 335.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 113.50 per share

At 9:48 AM, shares of BHEL were trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 271.10 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 84,800.43 levels.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

