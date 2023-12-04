BJP election victories fire up market, 'boost' investor sentiment

Stocks are fired up after the BJP's election victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Brokerages believe the BJP’s victories have reduced political risks for the domestic markets going into 2024. Nifty is trading at fresh highs, while the Sensex surpassed its previous high of 67,927 on September 15. The Nifty Bank index too came close to surpassing its previous record high of 46,370 hit in July. The gauge for performance of the banking stocks is up over 2 per cent at 45,728.

“BJP's win in the three state elections is much better than what exit polls suggested and reinforces the consensus expectations of a [Narendra] Modi win in the 2024 national elections with a greater likelihood of 300+seats for