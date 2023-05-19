close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

Shares of Nexus Select Trust, a Blackstone Inc-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday

Reuters BENGALURU
REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Nexus Select Trust, a Blackstone Inc-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday.

The company, better known as Nexus Malls, had said its initial public offer (IPO) was priced at 100 rupees a share.

Nexus Malls, which will be India's first publicly traded retail REIT, comprises 17 shopping complexes, two hotels and three office buildings.

 

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls

No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO

Blackstone backed Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100 per unit

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

Sebi plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

Ramco Cements rallies 8%; hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 volume growth

Datamatics Global Services zooms 71% in one month on robust Q4 results

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : REIT Blackstone

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?
4 min read

Ramco Cements rallies 8%; hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 volume growth

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
3 min read

Datamatics Global Services zooms 71% in one month on robust Q4 results

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

stocks
7 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Indices flat; MidCaps, SmallCaps trail, Pharma index sheds 1%

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon