Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Nexus Select Trust, a Blackstone Inc-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday.

The company, better known as Nexus Malls, had said its initial public offer (IPO) was priced at 100 rupees a share.

Nexus Malls, which will be India's first publicly traded retail REIT, comprises 17 shopping complexes, two hotels and three office buildings.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO Blackstone backed Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100 per unit Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week Sebi plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious? What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23? Ramco Cements rallies 8%; hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 volume growth Datamatics Global Services zooms 71% in one month on robust Q4 results