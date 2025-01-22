Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BNP Paribas sees cloudy outlook for equities, projects single-digit returns

BNP Paribas sees cloudy outlook for equities, projects single-digit returns

BNP Paribas projects the Nifty 50 to reach 25,500 by the end of 2025, representing a 10 per cent gain from Wednesday's closing level

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

The brokerage prefers large-cap stocks, as mid- and small-caps are trading at valuations significantly above their long-term averages.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The equities outlook for 2025 remains uncertain, with growth slowing and high-frequency indicators moderating, according to BNP Paribas. The France-based brokerage anticipates that calendar 2025 will deliver single-digit returns, as rising US bond yields and a strengthening US dollar reduce foreign portfolio investor (FPI) interest in expensive emerging markets, including India.
 
BNP Paribas projects the Nifty 50 to reach 25,500 by the end of 2025, representing a 10 per cent gain from Wednesday’s closing level.
 
Given the subdued outlook for FPI flows, the brokerage expects domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to play a crucial role in supporting market resilience and absorbing the substantial supply of new equities through initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
 
“For all of this to get absorbed, domestic flows need to remain very strong,” said Kunal Vora, director and head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. Vora was speaking to reporters following the release of BNP Paribas' India Strategy report titled The Pricey Paradise; Cloudy Skies.
 
Vora highlighted that the continuously rising supply of equities could act as a headwind, as much of the DII flows will be directed towards absorbing this supply. Meanwhile, the outlook for FPI flows remains weak, as the US market appears more attractive amid rising bond yields, potential policy changes, and the possibility of stimulus measures in China aimed at reviving its economy.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

India among top 3 least favoured Asian stock market amid multiple headwinds

mutual funds

Baroda BNP Paribas launches fund tracking Nifty Midcap 150: What to know

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Baroda BNP Paribas MF launches Momentum 30 index fund: Who should invest

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes penalty on BNP Paribas, 3 others for compliance lapses

mutual fund investment

Baroda BNP Paribas MF launches new dividend yield fund: Check details

 
The report stated that rising US bond yields reduce the relative attractiveness of Indian markets for foreign investors. While India has become less reliant on FPIs due to strong domestic flows, FPIs still hold $800 billion worth of Indian equities, making continued selling by FPIs a significant risk.
 
BNP Paribas expects Nifty's earnings growth for FY25 to moderate to 4-5 per cent, with some large sectors, particularly oil refining, expected to experience earnings declines.
 
The brokerage prefers large-cap stocks, as mid- and small-caps are trading at valuations significantly above their long-term averages.
 
In terms of sectoral preferences, BNP Paribas favours banking stocks, citing a strong earnings growth outlook for FY26 and the absence of major credit-cost spikes. The brokerage believes the risk-reward profile is favourable, with valuations below the historical median. It is also bullish on IT services, noting that the macroeconomic environment is more supportive than in the past two years. Additionally, it is optimistic about telecom stocks, as the industry’s free cash flow is expected to improve further.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 567pts up led by Infy, HDFC Bank; Broader indices fall over 1%

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan

JSW Steel Q3 Preview: Profit may plunge up to 80%, Ebitda to drop 30% YoY

SEBI

Some equity firms shut shops after Sebi's new norms on research analysts

Polycab, Polycab India

Polycab India share extends fall post Q3 results, down 12% in 2 days

indigo airlines, indigo(Photo: Reuters)

IndiGo to report Q3 2025 results on Friday; here's what analysts expect

Topics : Stock Market BNP Paribas Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon