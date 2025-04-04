Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Boardroom gaps: Public-sector undertakings' governance under lens

Boardroom gaps: Public-sector undertakings' governance under lens

Last month, 16 PSUs argued director appointments beyond their control

WOMAN, BOARD MEMBER, PSUs
Premium

Violations include failing to meet the minimum requirements for independent directors and women directors on boards

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock exchanges’ levy of penalties, ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹12 lakh, on public-sector undertakings (PSUs) for lapses in board composition for the 2024-25 October-December quarter has brought forth issues of governance. 
Last month, 16 PSUs requested bourses to waive these penalties, arguing that these lapses were neither due to negligence nor within their control, as the appointment of directors is managed by the government. 
The violations include failing to meet the minimum requirements for independent directors and women directors on their boards. Additional alleged shortcomings include issues with the quorum of board meetings and the composition of key committees,
Topics : Stock Market PSUs Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon