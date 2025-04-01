Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bombay HC extends stay on FIR order against ex-Sebi chief Buch, 5 others

Bombay HC extends stay on FIR order against ex-Sebi chief Buch, 5 others

"The interim relief granted earlier shall continue until further orders," HC said posting the matter for further hearing on May 7

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday extended the interim stay on a special court’s order that had directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials over alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.
 
The HC had initially granted the interim stay last month, observing that the special court’s order appeared to have been passed mechanically without assigning any specific role to the accused.
 
On Tuesday, Justice Shivkumar Dige noted that the original complainant had filed an affidavit in the case and granted time to Buch and the other accused to examine it. “The interim relief granted earlier shall continue until further orders,” Justice Dige said, adjourning the matter to May 7 for further hearing.
 
 
In March, Buch, three current whole-time directors of Sebi Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, BSE’s MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy and BSE’s former chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal moved the HC against the special court order. They had sought quashing of the special court’s order directing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register an FIR against them in connection with certain fraud allegations related to the 1994 listing of a company on the BSE. 
The petitions had claimed the special court order was “manifestly erroneous, patently illegal and passed without jurisdiction”.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

ESDS Software Solution files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 600 crore IPO

IPO

IPO Alert! Jain Resource Recycling files draft papers with Sebi; details

IPO

SIS Cash Service IPO to raise Rs 100 cr, promoters offer 3.7 mn addl shares

ipo market listing share market

Park Medi World files for ₹1,260 cr IPO, includes ₹300 cr shares on offer

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi eases intraday monitoring rules for index derivatives amid opposition

ACB court’s order and allegations against Buch and others

Based on a complaint filed by journalist Sapan Shrivastava, a special ACB court in the order dated March 1 had observed that there was prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses necessitating an investigation. 
The court stated it would monitor the progress of the probe and directed authorities to submit a status report within 30 days.
The charges relate to the fraudulent listing of Cals Refineries Ltd in 1994, allegedly involving regulatory authorities, particularly Sebi, without adhering to compliance requirements under the Sebi Act, 1992. The complainant claimed that Sebi officials neglected their statutory duty, facilitated market manipulation, and enabled corporate fraud by allowing the listing of a company that did not meet regulatory norms.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1400 pts to 76,000; Nifty at 23,160; Bank, IT drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Here's why Vadilal Industries share price jumped 14% in trade on April 1

IPO

Spinaroo Commercial IPO sees muted demand on Day 2; check latest GMP

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sterling and Wilson shares rally 8% on ₹1,470 crore order win

IPO rush, market

Upcoming IPO! Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm refiles DRHP with Sebi

Topics : SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch Bombay High Court BSE board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon