Book profits in Nifty FMCG and await clear direction in Nifty Metal index

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

On the charts, the index is displaying a range-bound pattern. The range for the index is identified as 6,030 to 5,775. A breakout is expected if the index trades above or below this range. If the index manages to trade above 6,030, the next resistance levels to watch out for are at 6,250 and 6,325. Conversely, if the index trades below 5,775, the next support levels on the charts are at 5,650 and 5,560. Given the current scenario, it is advisable to wait for a clear direction before making any trading decisions. For risky traders, it would be prudent to buy near the support levels and sell near the resistance levels. Additionally, it is important to maintain a strict stop loss of 1 per cent above the identified resistance or support levels.