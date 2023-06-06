close

SAT overrules Sebi's order on cancelling of Brickwork Ratings' licence

India's markets appeals tribunal set aside a ruling by the markets regulator cancelling the licence of Brickwork Ratings India, according to an order published on the tribunal's website

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
(Reuters) - India's markets appeals tribunal on Tuesday set aside a ruling by the markets regulator cancelling the licence of Brickwork Ratings India, according to an order published on the tribunal's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had canceled the license of the rating agency in October in a case of alleged violation of laws applicable for rating agencies.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which hears appeals against orders passed by SEBI, said violations by Brickwork Ratings "were not deliberate or fraught with malafides or fraud and therefore cannot result in the cancellation of the license".

The tribunal, however, partly affirmed the regulator's findings of alleged violations and referred the matter back to SEBI for imposing appropriate penalties.

 

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay)

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

