Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark

Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark

Technical charts suggest that the Nifty, Nifty MidCap and the SmallCap indices can potentially rally up to 6 per cent if they manage to sustain above the short-term moving averages.

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has rallied over 1.16 per cent or 260 points to a high of 22,769 in intra-day trade thus far on Tuesday. Amid this rally, the Nifty 50 index has conquered its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) and was also seen quoting firmly above the super trend line on the daily scale; thus implying a breakout.  As per the daily charts, the near-term bias for the Nifty has now turned favourable, with the 20-DMA at 22,550 levels as the key immediate support; below the recent lows around 22,300 levels shall act as a good cushion for the market going ahead.  Similarly, the Nifty MidCap 150 and the SmallCap 250 indices have jumped over 1 per cent each in today's trading session.  ALSO READ: Nifty makes higher high after 5 weeks; Sensex to gain strength above 74,550  Here's a technical check on these 3 key benchmark indices.  Nifty 50  Current Nifty level: 22,760  Upside Potential: 6.2%  Support: 22,550; 22,300; 22,000  Resistance: 23,000; 23,050; 23,450; 23,800  The Nifty opened with a gap-up above its 20-DMA, and since then has not looked back so far in today's trading session. Technical chart shows, the Nifty now seems on course to test its 50-DMA on the upside around 23,000-mark; above which resistance for the index is seen at 23,050 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The medium-term chart suggests that if the 50-DMA hurdle is taken-off, the Nifty could witness a meaningful pullback to 23,450 - 23,800 levels. Having said, the upside on the Nifty seems capped around 24,170 levels.  In the recent market fall, the Nifty seems to have found consistent support around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which now stands at 22,000-mark. Going ahead, the key for the Nifty remains sustenance above 22,550 - 22,300 support zone.  ALSO READ:  VIP Industries may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years  Nifty MidCap 150  Current Nifty MidCap level: 18,275  Upside Potential: 4.2%  Support: 17,865  Resistance: 18,235; 18,800  The Nifty MidCap index is seen testing resistance around its 20-DMA at 18,235 levels. The index needs to break and sustain above the same for fresh upside momentum. On the upside, the MidCap index can potentially rally to 18,800 levels; above which a test of 19,050 levels seems likely. The Nifty MidCap index too seems to have found support around 100-WMA, which now stands at 17,865. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Nifty SmallCap 250  Current Nifty SmallCap level: 14,400  Upside Potential: 6.6%  Support: 14,000; 13,900  Resistance: 14,650; 14,800  The Nifty SmallCap index is seen quoting above its 20-DMA, which stands at 14,310 levels. The near-term bias for the index is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the index holds above the 14,000-mark; below which a major support for the index stands at 13,900 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the SmallCap index is expected to face resistance around its 100-WMA at 14,650 levels, above which a key short-term hurdle stands at 14,800. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can trigger a potential rally towards 15,350 levels.   

More From This Section

Paytm

Paytm shares surge 5% on Sebi's nod to Paytm Money for research licence

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Zomato, ICICI Bk, M&M, L&T drive Sensex, Nifty 1% higher; SMIDs gain over 1%

drugs, pharma sector

Morepen Labs shares skyrocket 12% on rolling out 'Empamore'; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Baazar Style Retail up 5% in trade; JM Financial initiates 'Buy'; check TP

nmdc dividend

NMDC share price rises 3% on interim dividend announcement; check details

Topics : Nifty Outlook Markets Market Outlook Trading strategies Market technicals Market trends stock market trading Market forecast NSE Nifty50 benchmark index NSE Nifty Nifty 50 Indian stock market stock markets share market Nifty midcap Midcap smallcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon