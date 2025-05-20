Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices

BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices

New indices - including momentum, quality and value - will be rebalanced quarterly, marking a key differentiator from existing offerings by NSE Indices

BSE

The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50 and BSE 500 Quality 50.

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Tuesday launched four factor-based indices as part of its ongoing revival efforts over the past year.
 
The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE in June last year after the exchange bought the stake previously held by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
 
The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50, and BSE 500 Quality 50. According to the company, a key differentiator compared to similar offerings from NSE Indices is the frequency of rebalancing. The BSE indices will be rebalanced on a quarter-wise basis.
 
 
“The introduction of quarterly reconstitution schedule in our factor indices will enable factor signals to capture the most recent financial and stock price data,” said Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Asia Index. 

Also Read

BSE

Markets decline amid lack of positive triggers, Sensex down 873 points

sensex nifty stock market share market

Risk-off sentiments deepen as Sensex tumble 873 pts, Nifty below 24,700

ipo market listing share market

Ashish Kacholia-backed Sri Lotus Developers gets Sebi nod for ₹792-cr IPO

IPO rush, market

Borana Weaves IPO Day 1: Subscription at 4x, retail investors lead demand

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex dips 271 pts, Nifty below 25k; IT dents sentiment; realty, PSBs rise

 
Since the change in ownership, it has intensified its focus on index development. In FY25, it unveiled 20 indices, including differentiated offerings such as the BSE 1000. The company is aiming to recover lost ground after lagging behind NSE Indices in index creation during the final five years of joint ownership.
 
 “In terms of market share, we are way below. The priority is to look at our product profile and launch indices based on discussions with mutual funds. This year, our focus is going to be on launching a lot more indices,” Singh added.
   

More From This Section

asci The Advertising Standards Council of India on Wednesday appointed Partha Sinha as its new chairman for 2024-25. Sinha is the president and chief brand officer of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited.

ASCI calls for regulatory clarity on opinion trading and its advertising

PremiumNSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

Equity volatility, liquid funds drive 2x growth in ETF volumes in FY25

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Over 92% NSEL traders approve Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement plan

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life Q4 profit falls 1% YoY; ₹11 dividend declared; stock down 2%

ipo market listing share market

Blue Water Logistics IPO opens on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Topics : BSE Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon