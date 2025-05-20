Markets decline amid lack of positive triggers, Sensex down 873 points

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday amid selling pressure in financial heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. The benchmark Sensex ended the session at 81,186, a decline of 873 points or 1.06 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Nifty ended the session at 24,684, a drop of 261 points or 1.05 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 5.6 trillion to Rs 438 trillion.
Most of the Sensex decline was contributed by HDFC Bank, which fell 1.3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, which dropped 1.1 per cent. Financial stocks remained under pressure, with the Nifty Financial Services index falling by 1.2 per cent. All the Nifty sectoral indices declined, with Nifty Auto falling 2.2 per cent — the most among them.
Indian equities have been closing in the red this week after a 4.2 per cent rally last week, marking their best weekly run since 18 April. Last week’s gains were fuelled by the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. However, there was profit booking after the US and China agreed to slash reciprocal trade tariffs for 90 days.
Buying returned later in the week after US President Donald Trump said India had offered to drop tariffs on US goods. But the lack of positive triggers has weighed on markets this week.
“With the lack of major positive triggers and prevailing uncertainty over US fiscal stability, investors opted for profit-booking and adopted a cautious stance. Selling pressure was widespread as participants awaited more clarity on the India–US trade agreement. Given the current premium valuations and delays in the trade deal, we foresee a phase of short-term consolidation, which may lead FIIs to scale back their positions in the domestic market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
Going forward, the trajectory of India–US trade talks, the remainder of the earnings season and the monsoon outlook will determine the direction of the markets.
“The decline reflects rising caution among market participants without any major domestic triggers and amid global uncertainties. Intermediate volatility in the US markets and concerns over the potential impact of the US–China trade deal on foreign institutional inflows into emerging markets, including India, also weighed on sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president – research, Religare Broking.
Mishra added that investors should not overreact to the recent dip and instead wait for clearer signals.
“While the breach of the 24,800 mark in Nifty has dampened near-term momentum, the short-term trend remains positive as long as the index holds above the 24,400 level decisively.”
The market breadth was weak, with 2,642 stocks declining and 1,341 advancing.