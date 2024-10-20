Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali 'Muhurat Trading' on November 1

BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali 'Muhurat Trading' on November 1

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars

BSE

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, but a special trading window will be open for one hour in the evening. The exchanges announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm.

 

Market analysts said that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start anything new. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year.

Since the trading window is only open for an hour, markets are known to be volatile. The focus might not be on profitability as much as it might be on the gesture, they added.

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.


Also Read

RBI in talks with Sebi to allow mutual funds to sell debt to ARCs

Rising deficit and debt puts Indian states under fiscal strain: NSE Report

National stock exchange, NSE

Indian market's record 11-month stock rally at risk as profits cool

NIFTY

NSE opts for Nifty 50 in weekly options, following Sebi's benchmark mandate

National stock exchange, NSE

NSE to retain Nifty 50-linked weekly options after new derivatives rules

IPO

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

Topics : NSE BSE Diwali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon