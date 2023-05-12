close

BSE, NSE to remove 3 Adani Group stocks from ASM framework on Monday

The stocks will be excluded from ASM framework effective May 15

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Leading bourses BSE and NSE on Friday said that three Adani group companies -- Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy -- will move out of the ASM framework from May 15.

On March 24, both the bourses had moved Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from second to the first stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

Last month, the exchanges had also moved Adani Green Energy to first stage of long-term ASM framework.

The stocks will be excluded from ASM framework effective May 15, according to two separate circulars available on the BSE and NSE websites.

PC Jeweller is also another stock that was excluded from the ASM framework.

On Thursday, MSCI announced that two Adani group companies -- Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission -- will move out of the MSCI India Index with effect from May 31.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group, however, the conglomerate has repeatedly denied all allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

