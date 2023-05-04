BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

Leading stock exchange BSE announced that it resolved 253 complaints against 168 companies in April.

It settled 247 complaints against active companies and six against suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

During the month, BSE received 401 complaints against 184 companies. Of the total complaints received, 396 were against active companies and five were against suspended firms, as per the exchange.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with the highest number of pending investors complaints include, D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd, J K Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd, Global Securities Ltd, Willard India Ltd, Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd and Modern Syntex (India) Ltd.

Also Read Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February Sebi now receives lesser complaints, resolves them at faster pace Complaints against ads up 14%, highest came from 'education' domain: Report Digital lending apps: RBI received 13,000 complaints against banks, NBFCs IRCTC received over 5,000 food-related complaints in past 7 months: Govt Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660 Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets for the first time Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs Markets defy US Federal Reserve rate hike: Touch five-month high