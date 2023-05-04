close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

Leading stock exchange BSE announced that it resolved 253 complaints against 168 companies in April.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading stock exchange BSE announced that it resolved 253 complaints against 168 companies in April.

It settled 247 complaints against active companies and six against suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

During the month, BSE received 401 complaints against 184 companies. Of the total complaints received, 396 were against active companies and five were against suspended firms, as per the exchange.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with the highest number of pending investors complaints include, D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd, J K Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd, Global Securities Ltd, Willard India Ltd, Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd and Modern Syntex (India) Ltd.

Also Read

Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February

Sebi now receives lesser complaints, resolves them at faster pace

Complaints against ads up 14%, highest came from 'education' domain: Report

Digital lending apps: RBI received 13,000 complaints against banks, NBFCs

IRCTC received over 5,000 food-related complaints in past 7 months: Govt

Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660

Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets for the first time

Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance

Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs

Markets defy US Federal Reserve rate hike: Touch five-month high

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSE NSE

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MFs see 8.5 mn new millennial investors in FY19-FY23 on awareness campaign

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read
Premium

Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets for the first time

markets
3 min read
Premium

Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance

Titan
3 min read

Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs

advisors
2 min read

Markets defy US Federal Reserve rate hike: Touch five-month high

markets
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

fpi
3 min read

Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

BSE
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon