Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

The renewed investor interest in the cement shares came on the back of reports that cement dealers have initiated price hikes since the start of December

Cement

Representational Image

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement shares in focus: Cement stocks shone brightly on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, as the sector saw a major rally, with shares surging up to 4.5 per cent during intraday trading on the BSE. 
 
The renewed investor interest in the cement shares came on the back of reports that cement dealers have initiated price hikes since the start of December. This marks a change after nearly five months of flat pricing, which had strained dealer margins and dented the profitability of manufacturers.
 
Dealers cited multiple factors driving the price increases. An uptick in demand from the real estate sector, boosted by improved labour availability post-festive season, played a major role, the report said. Additionally, rising infrastructure orders further fuelled the need for cement, creating a favourable market dynamic.
 
 
As the trading day unfolded, several cement stocks stood out with solid gains. By 9:55 AM, HeidelbergCement led the pack, soaring 4.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 230.65. Udaipur Cement Works followed closely, climbing 4.19 per cent to Rs 32.30, while Star Cement gained 3.74 per cent, reaching Rs 202.20. Nuvoco Vistas rose 3.32 per cent to Rs  380.45, and UltraTech Cement, the industry heavyweight, advanced 2.65 per cent to Rs  12,057.50.
 
Other top performers included Dalmia Bharat, which edged up 2.60 per cent to Rs 1,946.40, and The Ramco Cements, up 2.34 per cent at Rs 1,037.60. JK Cement recorded a 2.32 per cent rise to an intraday high of Rs 4,711, while Orient Cement moved up 2.22 per cent to Rs 349.25. ACC increased 1.93 per cent to Rs 2,293.30, Ambuja Cements gained 1.83 per cent to Rs 584, and Shree Cement, one of the pricier stocks in the segment, added 1.76 per cent to Rs 27,550.60.
 
In a note dated December 9, analysts at Nuvama highlighted a mixed trend in cement prices during November 2024. While prices saw an upward movement in the East and North, they remained relatively stable in other regions. December, however, has brought further price hikes across several areas, though the long-term sustainability of these increases remains uncertain.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600; Financials, IT stocks weigh

ipo market listing share market

Purple United Sales IPO opens with 79% GMP; Check other key details here

ipo market listing share market

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO closes today; Subscription zooms 61x, GMP up 67%

IPO

Mobikwik IPO opens today: GMP zooms 49%; should you park your money?

IPO

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

 
The subdued demand in November was attributed to seasonal factors such as festivals, labour shortages, and extreme weather conditions. Looking ahead, the analysts expect demand to recover as capital expenditure by central and state governments is likely to gain momentum, following a sluggish first half of FY25.
 
“We believe prices have bottomed out; however, the chances of any substantial price hikes in the near term remain bleak due to elevated competitive intensity. We reiterate our neutral stance on the sector. JK Cement (Buy) remains our top pick,” Parvez Qazi and Shrey Mehta of Nuvama said.  "We understand that there have been several attempts for price hikes in the last few months, but the hikes have not been absorbed in the markets. If these price hikes get absorbed in the markets, the full impact would be visible in Q4FY25. Though the pricing environment remains uncertain in near-term, we believe that the prices are likely to improve gradually in the medium-term as the demand is expected to pickup," ICICI Securities said in note.
   
Meanwhile, G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research said that the short-term indicators for the cement sector are positive but not exceptional, especially considering the below-than-expected GDP growth. Also, Northeastern monsoon could impact cement demand in Q3 in southern states. 
 
On the investment strategy, Chokkalingam said, “Investors should consider waiting another quarter or two before investing in these stocks. However, the medium to long-term outlook remains promising.”

Also Read

Cement

Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, Shree, JK, Dalmia Bharat gain up to 5%

cement industry

Shree Cement hits 52-week low, down 4% on disappointing Q2 results

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement rallies 3% in range-bound market on strong outlook

Ambuja Cements

Cement shares in focus as Ambuja to buy Orient; trading strategy here

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement up 2% as co eyes 7-8% growth in future; brokerages vary

Topics : Cement stocks Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Nifty50 Cement sector Cement sector demand UltraTech Cement ACC UltraTech Cement ACC Cement Star Cement Nuvoco Vistas Orient Cement Ramco Cements Dalmia Bharat Udaipur Cement Works Ambuja Cement Shree Cement cement firms Cement demand Cement prices MARKETS TODAY cement companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon