Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO closes today; Subscription zooms 61x, GMP up 67%

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO closes today; Subscription zooms 61x, GMP up 67%

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science shares were trading at Rs 92 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37 or 67.27 per cent per share against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 55

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO closes today: The initial share sale of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, which opened for public subscription on Monday, December 9, 2024, is set to conclude today, Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The Rs 23.80 crore offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4,328,000 equity shares, has been oversubscribed by around 61 times, as per the NSE data. 
 
The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO is available at a price band of Rs 52-55 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required to bid being Rs 1,10,000.  Also read: Mobikwik IPO opens today: GMP zooms 49%; should you park your money?
 
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science were commanding a strong premium in the grey market on the last day of subscription, reflecting favourable market sentiment for the offering. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science shares were trading at Rs 92 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37 or 67.27 per cent per share against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 55, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. 
 
As the subscription window to bid for the public offering of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science closes today, the basis of allotment for IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Friday, December 13, 2024.  Also Read: Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more
 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Monday, December 16, 2024.
 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet working capital requirements and issue expenses. The company will also utilise the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

NTPC Green Energy climbs 5% amid heavy volumes, mega project win; details

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 81,500; Nifty holds above 24,600; UltraTech, Nestle lead

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Axis Bank, Nippon AMC, Maruti: JM Financial picks 12 stocks to buy for 2025

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 11: RIL, Adani Ports, Awfis Space, Maruti Suzuki, IOB

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

Nifty trading strategy, 2 stocks to buy by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO, while Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager for the public offering.
 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology-driven seeds company founded in 2005. The company develops and sells seeds for various field crops and vegetables. As of March 2024, it produced seeds for 24 crops and operated in five Indian states. Cotton seeds account for the majority of its operating profit. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of field crop and vegetable seeds.
 

Also Read

IPO

Mobikwik IPO opens today: GMP zooms 49%; should you park your money?

IPO

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

Stock market, Asian stock market

Markets Today: Vishal Mega, MobiKwik IPOs; US inflation data; Gold rates

IPO

MobiKwik raises Rs 257 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch

IPO allotment status

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon