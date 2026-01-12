Chinese policy shift likely to aid domestic plastic pipe companies
The Chinese finance ministry has recently announced the removal of value-added tax (VAT) export rebates on suspension PVC (SPVC), which will be effective from April this year
Ram Prasad Sahu
Stocks in the plastic pipes segment have been reeling under multiple headwinds of demand weakness, elevated competition, increased capacity addition and weak polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices. Stocks in the listed space are down 23 per cent on average over the last year, with Prince Pipes and Fittings losing the most during this period, shedding 39 per cent. The sector, however, could witness some relief given export-tightening measures by the Chinese government, which is seeking to curb oversupply of PVC capacity and discourage higher-volume, low-margin exports.
