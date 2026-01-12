Chinese policy shift likely to aid domestic plastic pipe companies

The Chinese finance ministry has recently announced the removal of value-added tax (VAT) export rebates on suspension PVC (SPVC), which will be effective from April this year. This move is expected to reduce the competitive advantage of low-priced Chinese exports, point out analysts led by Dharmesh Shah of JM Financial Research.

In 7MFY26, India imported 1.5 million tonnes of SPVC. This was 60–65 per cent of domestic requirement; of this, 50 per cent was sourced from China. Near-term export front-loading from China could lead to temporary price softness over the next few months. Higher export costs and any moderation in Chinese shipments are likely to tighten global supply conditions and support PVC prices over the medium term, they add. Supreme Industries remains their top pick in the sector.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research, too, believes that exporters may front-load shipments ahead of implementation, which could lead to temporary pricing pressure in Q1 CY26. Over the medium term, a potential reduction in Chinese PVC exports by 10–20 per cent could tighten global supply and support PVC prices over time, says Praveen Sahay of the brokerage. Historical instances of rebate reductions in oil products and PVC indicate that exporter margins are expected to compress materially, leading to less aggressive pricing in offshore markets.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research expects larger players with strong brands and distribution to gain market share in such an environment. The brokerage is positive on Astral, which has outperformed peers, due to strong growth visibility, margin resilience and strategic backward integration.

While volume growth assumptions are pegged at 15 per cent for the next two years, there could be an increase in PVC resin prices if there is an imposition of anti-dumping duty in the future. This could come about if large conglomerates such as the Reliance and Adani groups scale up PVC resin capacity.

Antique Stock Broking also expects turbulent times for the sector in the near term, led by the withdrawal of the BIS Quality Control Order and the non-implementation of anti-dumping duties on PVC during November 2025. The domestic industry has already been reeling under pressure from the consistent surge in imports of suspension-grade PVC and CPVC, leading to pressure on realisations. Consequently, average domestic PVC prices have corrected by 9–10 per cent in the December quarter.