Home / Markets / News / Choice AMC gets Sebi nod to launch mutual fund operations with ETFs

Choice AMC gets Sebi nod to launch mutual fund operations with ETFs

Regulatory clearance enables the Mumbai-headquartered Choice group to formally roll out its mutual fund operations, expand its offerings across the financial services spectrum, company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Financial services company Choice International on Friday said its arm Choice AMC has received final approval from Sebi to commence operations as an Asset Management Company (AMC), marking its foray into the mutual fund business.

The regulatory clearance enables the Mumbai-headquartered Choice group to formally roll out its mutual fund operations, expand its offerings across the financial services spectrum, the company said in a statement.

Choice will now initiate operations of its AMC, with a strategic and phased rollout beginning with passive investment products such as index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), it added.

"This approval marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our financial services portfolio and reinforces our long-term commitment to delivering comprehensive and accessible investment solutions.

 

"The mutual fund platform will initially focus on passive products, in line with our objective to build a stable, scalable, and professionally managed asset management business under a strong regulatory and governance framework," Choice International's CEO Arun Poddar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

