Home / Markets / News / Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

Anmi urges Sebi to expand the F&O universe, ease stock lending, and revive currency derivatives to enhance market liquidity and provide better hedging tools

Representative Picture

Other suggestions include the revival of the currency derivatives segment through regulatory support from Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokers' lobby group the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Friday called for an expansion of the stock universe eligible for futures and options (F&O) to deepen the cash market.
 
"To strengthen the equity market, Anmi recommends widening the universe of stocks eligible for derivatives trading. India currently maintains some of the most restrictive eligibility norms globally, with only a limited number of stocks qualifying for F&O," the association said in a release.
 
The suggestion is part of a list of several other recommendations that the association plans to put forward to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
 
Anmi is also seeking relaxation of rules to strengthen the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) ecosystem. It said that high margin costs and low retail awareness have plagued the growth of the segment.
 
Other suggestions include the revival of the currency derivatives segment through regulatory support from Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

