Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cochin Shipyard stock hits 5% upper limit on pact with Seatrium Letourneau

Cochin Shipyard stock hits 5% upper limit on pact with Seatrium Letourneau

The Cochin Shipyard share rose after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Seatrium Letourneau for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market

Cochin Shipyard

(Image taken from Cochin Shipyard's X account, handle: @cslcochin)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cochin Shipyard hits upper circuit: Shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard shares were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,363.40 per share on Monday, November 25, 2024. 
 
The uptick in Cochin Shipyard share price came after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.
 
In an exchange filing, Cochin Shipyard, said, “We would like to inform you that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian Market.”
 
 
With Cochin Shipyards’ extensive experience in ship construction and engineering and SLET’s renowned technical expertise and design capabilities, this partnership aims to capitalise on opportunities for Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) designed to meet the needs of the Indian market, the company revealed.
 
The collaboration is in line with the Government’s efforts under the "Make in India" initiative, Cochin Shipyard added.
 
Cochin Shipyard, established in 1972, is among the leading players in vessel construction, repair, and refit services, including periodic upgrades and life extensions for ships. Famous for its expertise, CSL has built and repaired some of the largest ships for prestigious clients worldwide and has exported approximately 45 vessels internationally. 
 
The company’s experience spans from constructing bulk carriers to advanced technological vessels, including Platform Supply Vessels and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1,250 pts higher at 80,350; Nifty climbs 400 pts to 24,300

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Market rally: BJP Maha win, global cues. Why Sensex rallied 1,300pts Monday

Railway station, station

RVNL surges 10% on bagging Rs 837 crore order from Eastern Railway

power cables

CESC stock climbs 5% on plans to acquire electricity distribution co

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Here's why HG Infra Engineering share is buzzing in trade today; details

 
The market capitalisation of Cochin Shipyard is Rs 35,868 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.
 
The 52-week high of the Cochin Shipyard stock is Rs 2,977.10 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 553.33 per share.
 
At 11:00 AM, Cochin Shipyard share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,363.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.52 per cent or 1,201.17 points higher at 80,318.288 levels.
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

PSU stocks rally; RITES, Indian Bank, Bharat Dynamic, RVNL surge up to 13%

drugs, medicine, pharmaceuticals

Bliss GVS Pharma gains 5% on bagging EU GMP certification for two units

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

IFCI soars 15% as board approves merger of IFCI group of companies

Zomato

Zomato rallies 7% on inclusion in BSE Sensex from Dec 23; JSW Steel down 2%

Iron, Steel, Iron Rod

Prakash Ind shares fly 7% on securing 30 yr mining lease in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Cochin Shipyard Limited Cochin Shipyard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon