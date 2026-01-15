Colo-dark fibre matters: Sebi agrees with NSE settlement in principle

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has, in principle, agreed to the proposed settlement of the long-pending colocation and dark fibre cases filed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AIBI Annual Convention, Pandey said the settlement proposal is currently under examination by Sebi’s internal committees. “It (the settlement) is under the process of our different committees. But in principle, we agree with the settlement,” he said.

In its application submitted in June 2025, NSE had offered to pay Rs 1,388 crore under Sebi’s settlement regulations to resolve the colocation and dark fibre matters. If approved, this would mark the largest settlement ever reached with the markets regulator. In the second quarter of FY26, NSE had recognised a provision of Rs 1,297 crore, including interest, towards the settlement of matters related to colocation and dark fibre case. NSE had then noted that the provisioning was in addition to the Rs 100 crore imposed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the colocation order by the whole-time member of Sebi—which had been adjusted against the amount deposited by NSE with Sebi during FY23.

The proposed settlement is widely seen as a key step towards clearing regulatory hurdles for NSE’s long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

Last week, the Sebi chairman said the regulator was likely to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for NSE’s IPO within the month. Once the NOC is granted, the exchange will be able to formally initiate the IPO process and proceed with refiling its draft red herring prospectus after nearly a decade.

Market participants said resolution of the prolonged legal disputes is critical for the regulator’s approval of the public issue.

The colocation case—currently pending before the Supreme Court of India—relates to allegations that certain brokers received preferential access to NSE’s trading servers between 2015 and 2016.

If Sebi clears the settlement, it will be required to file an affidavit in the apex court to withdraw its appeal in the matter.

In January 2023, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld non-monetary penalties against NSE but set aside a disgorgement order, instead imposing a fine of around Rs 100 crore for lapses in due diligence. Later in the year, the Supreme Court directed Sebi to refund about Rs 300 crore to NSE in connection with the case.

Amid growing expectations of a listing, NSE’s shareholder base has expanded sharply. The exchange had 183,621 public shareholders at the end of 2025, of which retail investors accounted for 171,563, collectively holding about 12.3 per cent stake. Shares of NSE have also seen gains in the unlisted market over the past week.