Covid-hit Madhabi Puri Buch bids adieu to Sebi corner office 'virtually'

Covid-hit Madhabi Puri Buch bids adieu to Sebi corner office 'virtually'

Also holds meeting with the brokers industry forum on her last day in office

Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch, the first woman to helm the regulator, virtually attended a meeting with the stock brokers’ industry standards forum (ISF) on her last day

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhabi Puri Buch, 60, bid virtual adieu to Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) corner office on Friday due to Covid-related restrictions, marking an end to her three-year old eventful stint as chairperson of the markets regulator.  She had to turn down a see-off ceremony from colleagues, owing to her health condition, said sources.
 
Buch, the first woman to helm the regulator, virtually attended a meeting with the stock brokers’ industry standards forum (ISF) on her last day. In the hour-long meeting with the brokers’ ISF, Buch, who wore a face mask, thanked the industry for co-operation and appreciated the work done by the brokers’ bodies, according to people who attended the meeting.
 
 
“We had a cordial discussion and she appreciated the work we have done together with the regulator. We wished her all the best. There wasn’t much kept on agenda for this meeting,” said an industry player.
 
Buch was credited with bringing together several broker associations through an industry forum to formulate and implement regulations and bring conflicting voices from the stock broking industry on common ground. 
 

Madhabi Puri Buch Securities and Exchange Board of India Indian stock market

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

