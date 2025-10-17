Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Crizac shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting Q2 results: quick overview

Crizac shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting Q2 results: quick overview

In Q2, the company's profit stood at ₹48.3 crore as compared to ₹20.24 crore a year ago, up 139 per cent

image

Upper Circuit on Crizac shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Crizac shares hit a 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹318.5 per share on BSE, after posting Q2FY26 results. At 10:19 AM, Crizac share price was up 7.7 per cent on BSE at ₹312 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 83,457.3.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,472.58 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹387.5. per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹270.5. 
 
Shares of education-related services provider Crizac made a positive debut on Dalal Street on July 9, 2025, following the completion of their initial public offering (IPO). Crizac shares listed at ₹280 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹35 or 14.29 per cent over the issue price of ₹245 per share.
 
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Crizac shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹36.05 or 14.71 per cent, at ₹281.05 per share. 

Crizac Q2 results 

In Q2, the company's profit stood at ₹48.3 crore as compared to ₹20.24 crore a year ago, up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹162.25 crore, as compared to ₹129.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 24.8 per cent. 
 
The company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹105.07 crore, as compared to ₹108.97 crore a year ago. 
 
Crizac is an education platform, offering international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. 
Crizac was incorporated as GA Educational Services Private Limited on January 3, 2011, as a global student recruitment platform. 
 
The goal is to build a stronger platform where agents can access our expertise and knowledge to expand their connections with international institutions, thereby establishing a profitable and sustainable business network for all.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

