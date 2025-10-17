Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric shares ride 5% on bourses; here's what is driving the rally

Ola Electric shares ride 5% on bourses; here's what is driving the rally

Earlier, on Thursday, October 16, the stock had hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent following the announcement of the launch of Ola शक्ति, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

Ola Electric share price

Ola Electric, OLA(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle player Ola Electric Mobility continued their upward momentum on the bourses for yet another session, rising 4.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹57.95 per share on the NSE on Friday, October 17.
 
At 10:17 AM on Friday, Ola Electric shares were trading at ₹57.25 per share, up 3.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹55.38 per share. A combined total of nearly 175.62 million equity shares of Ola Electric, worth ₹105.74 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE today.
 
Earlier, on Thursday, October 16, the stock had hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent following the announcement of the launch of Ola शक्ति, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
 
 
“Taking the company beyond the automotive domain, Ola शक्ति represents a fundamental shift in how Indians access, control, and consume energy — as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses,” said Ola Electric in a release.
 
With its entry into the BESS market, the company expects its annual consumption for BESS to scale up to 5 GWh in the next couple of years.

Also Read

Ola battery

Ola Electric enters $12 bn energy storage market with home batteries

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Why did Ola Electric share price hit a 5% upper limit today? Find out here

Rapido News

Mobility platform Rapido enters hotel, bus, train, and flight booking space

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares jump 5% on likely foray into energy storage market

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

 
The launch of Ola शक्ति represents the first step in the company’s vision for India’s energy storage market, which will scale from residential applications to grid-scale deployments — all anchored by the same 4680 Bharat Cell technology platform and produced at the Ola Gigafactory.
 
The Ola शक्ति systems were launched in 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh battery configurations, priced at ₹29,999, ₹55,999, ₹1,19,999, and ₹1,59,999, respectively, for the first 10,000 units.

Ola Electric share price history

Ola Electric shares made their stock market debut on August 9 last year, listing at ₹76, the same as the IPO issue price. The stock surged to an all-time high of ₹102.50 per share on December 4, 2025, while it slipped to its 52-week low of ₹39.60 per share on the NSE on July 14, 2025.
 
Ola Electric shares, however, have recovered since then and are currently trading about 46 per cent above their 52-week low.
 

More From This Section

image

Crizac shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting Q2 results: quick overview

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high, Sensex up 390pts; Nifty near 25,700; FMCG shares rally

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

JSW Infrastructure share price

Here's why Nuvama sees a strong second half for JSW Infrastructure in FY26

Infosys

Infosys Q2 result analysis: Charts hint at 7% downside; support at ₹1,425

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility share market Buzzing stocks Share price Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon