Data centre execution, exports revival key triggers for Cummins India

The reported Q4FY26 revenue was ₹3,011 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y (down 1 per cent Q-o-Q), with gross margin at 36.0 per cent, down 113 basis points Y-o-Y and 182 basis points Q-o-Q. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹642 crore was up 24 per cent Y-o-Y (up 1 per cent Q-o-Q), with the Ebitda margin at 21.3 per cent, up 17 basis points Y-o-Y and 56 basis points Q-o-Q. Net profit at ₹637 crore was up 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q-o-Q.

FY26 revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,140 crore. Gross margins, which contracted in Q4, were up 60 basis points Y-o-Y to 36.8 per cent in FY26. For FY26, Ebitda margin expanded 140 basis points Y-o-Y to 21.4 per cent, with Ebitda growth of 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,590 crore.

The domestic scenario saw demand supported by data centre investments and the CPCB IV+ transition, along with demand from manufacturing, commercial real estate and quick commerce (QCom). Data centres (DCs) now contribute 30–35 per cent of domestic generation revenues, with inquiry momentum accelerating across hyperscalers and co-location DCs, indicating a possible multi-year growth path.

Competition is rising in the higher-horsepower (HP) segment, but Cummins offers localisation, strong engineering, global quality and strong aftermarket services, apart from competitive pricing. Apart from DCs, railways and mining are growth areas, and distribution is offering good returns through a higher installed base and maintenance offerings. As CPCB IV+ products move out of warranty, there is an incremental aftermarket opportunity.

Gross margin pressure is visible due to commodity cost increases. However, Ebitda margins have expanded despite the gross-margin decline, with operating leverage improving as employee costs and other expenses as a percentage of sales fell. Management has managed to keep capacity utilisation at around 70 per cent, allowing it to defer greenfield capex. Management seems confident of sustaining operating margins even though competitive intensity is high and some imported content is required.

Management guided for moderate growth in FY27 while remaining cautious due to geopolitical developments, inflationary pressures and supply-chain constraints. Domestic demand is robust across generation, industrial and distribution businesses. Railways and mining are key growth drivers, while construction demand may moderate given slower road construction.

The compressor segment business is expected to enter a cyclical downtrend. Apart from data centres, generation demand is coming from solar cell manufacturing, pharma, QCom and commercial real estate. The distribution outlook is supported by a rising installed base, predictive maintenance offerings and CPCB IV+ products moving out of warranty.

The exports outlook is cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties. Europe and Asia-Pacific have moderate demand growth, but the Middle East is subdued. High-HP products were the growth driver in FY26, growing 20 per cent Y-o-Y, while low-HP exports were modest. Forex benefits are partly retained and also shared with customers through pricing adjustments.

Data centres are the largest growth driver for domestic power. DC revenues contributed 35 per cent of revenues during Q4FY26. Management emphasised that its competitive positioning includes end-to-end solution offerings. Hyperscaler deliveries were around ₹250 crore during Q4.

Current overall capacity utilisation is 70 per cent. Cummins has invested over ₹1,000 crore in the last five years for modernisation and debottlenecking across lines. There are no major greenfield capex plans on the table. KKC also said the globally integrated manufacturing network has the flexibility to support rising demand across regions and products. More localisation will help solve supply-chain challenges.

There is increasing pressure from commodity inflation, fuel costs, labour shortages and logistics disruptions. Supply-chain challenges are serious in high-HP engines used for data centres. Lead times for high-HP products are in the range of three to six months.

Localisation of key components limits margin risks from imports. Localisation is high across CPCB IV+ and data centre products, with imports limited to some specific components. Further localisation efforts will be initiated to protect margins. Commodity cost increases are being passed on gradually, with lag effects on profitability.