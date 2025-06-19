Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Data Patterns share price rises 4% in flat market; what's boosting rally?

Data Patterns share price rises 4% in flat market; what's boosting rally?

Data Patterns shares gained 3.6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹3,099.45 per share on BSE; check what's grabbing investors' attention

Data Patterns

Photo: Twitter

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Data Patterns share price advanced 3.6 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹3,115.40 per share on BSE. At 10:03 AM, Data Patterns shares were trading 3.14 per cent higher at ₹3,099.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 81,491.16. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹17,351.95 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,654.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,350.5 per share. 

Why are Data Patterns shares rising in a flat market?

The rally in Data Patterns shares came after the company, post-market hours on Wednesday, informed that credit rating agency Crisil has upgraded its long-term bank facilities worth ₹775 crore rating to "A+" with a "stable" outlook which was earlier "A" with a "positive" outlook.
 
 
However, Crisil reaffirmed an "A1" rating on short-term bank loans. 
 
Crisil's "A+/Stable" rating signifies that a company or financial institution has been assessed as having a strong ability to meet its financial obligations.

A+ rating indicates that the company or entity has a strong capacity to meet its debt obligations and is considered relatively low risk from a credit perspective.
 
"Stable" outlook means that Crisil expects the company to maintain its current credit profile in the near future, without significant changes.
 
In Q4FY24, Data Patterns profit climbed 60.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹114.1 crore, from ₹71.1 crore in Q4FY25. The revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 117.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹396.2 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹182.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

About Data Patterns

Data Patterns engages in the design and development of electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical systems, and product prototypes, along with testing, validation, and verification services. 
 
The company’s expertise spans a wide range of defence and aerospace technologies, including radars, electronic warfare systems, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and COTS solutions. 
 
Data Patterns is actively involved in key defence programs such as the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos missile, and various communication and electronic intelligence systems. It collaborates closely with major defence PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), as well as key government agencies such as DRDO and ISRO involved in defence and space research.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

