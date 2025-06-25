Himadri Speciality Chemical share price rises 4%; what's boosting rally?

Himadri Speciality Chemical shares advanced 3.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹456.1 per share on BSE. At 11:18 AM, Himadri Speciality Chemical share price was trading 2.43 per cent higher at ₹450.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 82,599.59.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹22,255.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹688.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹351.4 per share.
In one year, Himadri Speciality Chemical shares have gained 10 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why are Himadri Speciality Chemical shares buzzing in trade?
The northward move in the stock came after the company informed that it paid $4.43 million (₹37.47 crore approximately) towards the acquisition of a 16.24 per cent stake in International Battery Company.
Further, the amount will be utilised towards the purchase of 600,000 common stock from an existing shareholder, the subscription of 2,100,000 common stock, and the subscription of 3,79,175 Series A Preferred Stock.
"This is to inform you that the company has paid the total Purchase Consideration $4.43 Million towards (i) the purchase of 600,000 (Six Lakhs) common stock from an existing shareholder ("Seller"), (ii) the subscription of 2,100,000 (Twenty-One Lakhs) common stock, and (iii) the subscription of 379,175 (Three Lakhs Seventy-Nine Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Five) Series A Preferred Stock," the filing read.
The company's board approved the acquisition of stake in International Battery Company for $4.43 million in May 2025.
"In continuation of our earlier announcement dated 22 May 2025, wherein the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company approved the acquisition of 16.24 per cent stake in International Battery Company, Inc. ("IBC" or "Target Company"), a Delaware corporation, on fully diluted basis for a total purchase consideration of $4.43 Million ("Purchase Consideration") in cash ("Transaction")," the filing read.
About Himadri Speciality Chemical
Himadri Speciality Chemical is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and sustainability.
As pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery anode material in India, the company develops and innovates raw materials of the lithium-ion battery value chain. Its diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, new energy materials, SNF, speciality oils, power, etc. catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tires, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals.